Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson Sells 536 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $92,020.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36.

On Monday, January 31st, Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $685,575.00.

CRM stock traded up $3.14 on Monday, reaching $174.57. 7,932,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $169.23 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.62.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

