Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) versus Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Critical Survey

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salesforce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kaltura and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -35.97% N/A -33.96% Salesforce 5.45% 4.76% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaltura and Salesforce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $165.02 million 1.19 -$59.35 million N/A N/A Salesforce $26.49 billion 6.52 $1.44 billion $1.50 116.38

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kaltura and Salesforce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44 Salesforce 0 5 32 1 2.89

Kaltura currently has a consensus target price of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 396.03%. Salesforce has a consensus target price of $301.74, suggesting a potential upside of 72.85%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Salesforce.

Summary

Salesforce beats Kaltura on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. Its service offerings also comprise flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps to bring them closer to their customers with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. In addition, the company's service offerings include Marketing offering that enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing journeys; and Commerce offering, which empowers brands to unify the customer experience across mobile, web, social, and store commerce points. Further, its service offerings comprise Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution serving various enterprise use cases; and MuleSoft, an integration offering that allows its customers to unlock data across their enterprise. The company provides its service offering for customers in financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other industries. It also offers professional services; and in-person and online courses to certify its customers and partners on architecting, administering, deploying, and developing its service offerings. The company provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

