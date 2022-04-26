Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.27.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.64. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249 in the last three months.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.