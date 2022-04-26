Sanmina (SANM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sanmina to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q2 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SANM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,816. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

