SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.44.

NYSE:SAP opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.65. SAP has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

