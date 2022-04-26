SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.44.
NYSE:SAP opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.65. SAP has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.