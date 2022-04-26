Sapiens International (SPNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

