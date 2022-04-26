Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SARTF. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $369.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $329.00 and a 52 week high of $947.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.18.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

