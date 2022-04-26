Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$369.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.18. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $329.00 and a 12 month high of $947.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

