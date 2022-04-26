SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $382.00 Price Target at Cowen

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $373.00 to $382.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.04 and its 200 day moving average is $340.89. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

