SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.72-$12.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.04 and a 200-day moving average of $340.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

