SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $382.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $373.00 to $382.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

SBAC stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.63. 17,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

