SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $393.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $384.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.57.

SBAC stock opened at $359.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.96). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

