SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.72-$12.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.493-$2.533 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Bank of America increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $6.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.94. 965,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,288. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.89. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.99 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

