Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.69. 23,945,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,562,945. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,158.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 59,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.