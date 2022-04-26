Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €163.82 ($176.15).

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €139.02 ($149.48) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €144.51 and its 200 day moving average is €152.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

