Scholastic Co. (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 15th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Scholastic by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

