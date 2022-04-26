Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

