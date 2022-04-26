Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT Raised to €33.00 at UBS Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from €31.50 ($33.87) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Scor stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Scor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

