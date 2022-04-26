Scotiabank Lowers Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$27.82 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

