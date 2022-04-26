Scotiabank Lowers Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.
OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$27.82 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.17.
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Capital Group (HMCBF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.