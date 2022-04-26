Scotiabank Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$170.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. CIBC began coverage on goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$210.63.

goeasy stock traded down C$5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$114.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,605. goeasy has a one year low of C$113.49 and a one year high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$161.87.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.6899984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

