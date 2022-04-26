Scott G. Davis Sells 4,043 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) COO Scott G. Davis sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $10,592.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,395.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,011. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.93. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EKSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

