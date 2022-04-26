Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $247.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.