SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

SEA stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.28. SEA has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.