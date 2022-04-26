Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

