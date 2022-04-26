Sealed Air (SEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.950-$4.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.95-4.15 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

