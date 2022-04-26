Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

SHIP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

