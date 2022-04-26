Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $242.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.90. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

