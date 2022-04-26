Seaport Res Ptn Comments on American Express’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Shares of AXP opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56. American Express has a one year low of $145.56 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.