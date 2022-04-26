SeaSpine (SPNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect SeaSpine to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SeaSpine by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 185,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SeaSpine by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.