Select Energy Services (WTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

WTTR opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $819.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.46. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 77,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.