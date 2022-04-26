Semper Paratus Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Semper Paratus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Semper Paratus Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Semper Paratus Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGSTU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGSTU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,840,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,362,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,270,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,138,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industry.

