Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.75 ($1.81).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.75) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Senior news, insider David Squires purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £41,300 ($52,638.29). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,353.56). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 155,000 shares of company stock worth $20,790,000.

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.61) on Tuesday. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £530.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

