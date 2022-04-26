Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-$0.87 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

Shares of ST stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.08. 23,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.