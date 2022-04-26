Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-$4.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.20 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-$0.87 EPS.

ST stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 297,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

