Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million – $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

Shares of ST opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,426,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

