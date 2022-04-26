Sequans Communications (SQNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

