Service Co. International (SCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Service Co. International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.80-3.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCI opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

