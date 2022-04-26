ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases $41,721.57 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,822 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $14,745.30.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,224 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $7,095.36.

On Thursday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,585 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $3,943.50.

On Thursday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 348,460 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

NASDAQ:SREV remained flat at $$1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.69.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

SREV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceSource International in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

