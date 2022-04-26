Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHPW. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SHPW opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Shapeways has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth $3,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

