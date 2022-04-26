Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Buys $96,120.81 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) Director George Golumbeski acquired 26,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,120.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 7,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,416. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.30.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

