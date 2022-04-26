Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,314. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

