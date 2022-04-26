Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

