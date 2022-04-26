Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.04. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

