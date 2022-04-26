Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.26.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.04. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

