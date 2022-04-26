Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.63 and a 200-day moving average of $295.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.26.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

