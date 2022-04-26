Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.63 and its 200-day moving average is $295.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

