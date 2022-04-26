Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

TSE:SHOP traded down C$30.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$553.37. 189,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,479. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$549.32 and a 12 month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$796.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,355.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,415,431.29. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at C$356,274.68.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

