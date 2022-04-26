Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of SSTK traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $75.57. 10,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,708. Shutterstock has a one year low of $76.06 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Shutterstock by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

