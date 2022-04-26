Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS.

Shutterstock stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,708. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $76.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after acquiring an additional 246,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 116,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

