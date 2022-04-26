Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.93 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS.

Shutterstock stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $76.06 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,562,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,229 shares of company stock valued at $18,885,608. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shutterstock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.